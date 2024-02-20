Keepin’ It 100 podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed WrestleMania 40, and if he knows what’s in mind for him yet at the event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dominik Mysterio on his WrestleMania 40 plans: “I have no idea what I’m doing at [WrestleMania]. I don’t really get a heads-up on anything when it comes to creatives and stuff, unless I go and ask. … Tell me what to do and I’ll do my best to go out there and make it look as [good] as possible to the best of my abilities.”

On his current role in the company: “I’m happy. I’m f***ing having a blast doing it, especially with the crew that I’m doing it with. I’ve become actual friends with everybody there.”

At last year’s WrestleMania 39, Dominik Mysterio faced his own father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, in a losing effort.