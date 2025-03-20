Dominik Mysterio Doesn’t Like CM Punk: ‘He’s Old & Beat Up’

Dominik Mysterio is not a fan of CM Punk, and had a very quick answer as to why. Punk appeared on Moses The Jeweler’s Treasure Hunting and during the appearance, he was asked about Punk.

“I don’t like CM Punk,” he answered (per Fightful). “He’s old and beat up. If I keep going, I’ll get in trouble because I don’t like CM Punk.”

He continued, “I got someone over here to keep me in line. If I say anything out of line, I’m gonna get in trouble right here. But f**k CM Punk.”

Mysterio and Punk have taken shots at each other on social media in recent weeks.