Dominik Mysterio Doesn’t Think He’ll Ever Be Ready For A Match Against Brock Lesnar

During an interview with Quetzalli Bulnes on the WWE Español Show, “El Brunch”, Dominik Mysterio discussed Brock Lesnar, saying that he still has nightmares about what went down between him and Lesnar. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On interaction with Brock Lesnar: “I didn’t even wrestle him, it was just a small interaction, but the most difficult challenge I’ve had was with Brock Lesnar. That was my sort of debut because he pulled from the crowd and gave me a beating that, sometimes, I still have nightmares from what happened, if I’m being honest. It was something very intense and I was fearful because he is a beast, a monster. He came from out of nowhere and said “alright, let’s go”. I did not know what was going to happen or how it was going to happen. He just looked at me, got out of the ring, he pulled me from the crowd and that’s how it happened.”

Mysterio compared his interaction with Lesnar to Raw Superstar Veer Mahan: “He grabs you and there’s nowhere to go. If I thought Veer Mahan was strong, Brock Lesnar is next level. His strength is incomparable. ”

Mysterio was asked if he would be interested in a match against Lesnar: “I don’t think I’ll ever be ready for a match against Brock Lesnar, but I am a Mysterio and I never say no. I may not be ready, but prefer to get in the ring with him compared to getting an ass-whooping from him, I prefer getting in the ring.”