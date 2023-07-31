wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley Run Into Dragon Lee Backstage at NXT Great American Bash
July 31, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley blew off Shawn Michaels following Dirty Dom’s win at NXT Great American Bash. However, HBK wasn’t the only person the NXT North American Champion ran into backstage. WWE shared a video in which the two run into Dragon Lee backstage.
Ripley calls Lee a ‘Rey Mysterio wannabe’, and Lee says he’d be honored to be anything like Rey. This led to Dominik insulting his father again before leaving.
.@DomMysterio35, meet @dragonlee95… 👀@RheaRipley_WWE #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/fa5LPZ0w2F
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
