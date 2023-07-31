wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley Run Into Dragon Lee Backstage at NXT Great American Bash

July 31, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Great American Bash Dominik Mysterio Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley blew off Shawn Michaels following Dirty Dom’s win at NXT Great American Bash. However, HBK wasn’t the only person the NXT North American Champion ran into backstage. WWE shared a video in which the two run into Dragon Lee backstage.

Ripley calls Lee a ‘Rey Mysterio wannabe’, and Lee says he’d be honored to be anything like Rey. This led to Dominik insulting his father again before leaving.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Rhea Ripley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading