Dominik Mysterio Recalls Having To Explain To His Teachers That Eddie Guerrero Wasn’t Actually His Father

In a recent interview with Metro, Dominik Mysterio discussed the custody battle storyline with Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, having to explain who his father was to his teachers, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Dominik Mysterio on the custody storyline with Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio: “I remember that storyline vividly. Being able to work with the great Eddie Guerrero, first person I ever got to work with. I’m very blessed. As an eight-year-old, I was excited to skip school and travel with my dad and get given candy by Eddie. It was a great time…..he was just such a good guy, you know? Seeing him with my dad, they were best friends.”

On having to explain who his father was to his teachers: “For me, it was harder to have to explain to the kids at school who my dad was. I think that was the most challenging part. Oh yeah, 100% people were coming up to me asking me – even teachers, they were like, “Who’s your father, Dominik?” I’d be like, “Well it’s Rey Mysterio, this guy right here, Oscar”. It was crazy.’”