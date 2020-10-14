Dominik Mysterio Recalls His Favorite Memories Of Eddie Guerrero, His Role In SummerSlam 2005 Ladder Match

In a recent interview on The Chris Van Vliet Show, Dominik Mysterio discussed his favorite memories of Eddie Guerrero, the SummerSlam 2005 Ladder Match between Eddie and Rey Mysterio, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Dominik Mysterio on his favorite memories of Eddie Guerrero: “There are so many. There were times where after house shows, he would come over to the house – my mom would basically force him to come over and spend the night because she didn’t want him to spend any money staying at a hotel or anything. She wanted him to be in the comfort of our home because he was like best friends with my dad. So, I remember waking up in the mornings and having breakfast burritos with him. I remember one time after a Hall of Fame…..I don’t know if you remember the PSP’s that came back in the day, and I had one of the first ones that came out. He bought me FIFA 04 or something for it, and I remember I was super excited. I still have it in my PSP, and that memory of Eddie will always be with me.”

On his vignettes with Eddie: “I remember doing vignettes with him. The one here at the park – I don’t remember which park it was but it was a park around here. I remember that very vividly. There were other kids playing at the park and after every take, Eddie would offer candy to me – he would always have candy ready for me. He was like ‘You ready to go?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, I’m cool, let’s do it.’ He’d give me some candy and we’re off.

On his role in the ladder match between Rey and Eddie: “I remember Eddie being upset at the end. We were in the back and he was throwing crap and hitting stuff, and my dad was like ‘It’s OK, it happens.’ I was like ‘But is he good, is he OK?’ and “Did I do anything wrong?’ I had to shake the ladder and I was told not to shake it too hard because I didn’t want to knock him off, so I remember I kind of just moved myself and didn’t move the ladder. I thought I moved it too hard or something. I also remember the social worker that was sitting next to me – she let me know when to jump over the barricade to go and shake the ladder, so that was pretty cool. Little things like that I remember are always gonna be special to me.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Chris Van Vliet Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.