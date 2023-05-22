Dominik Mysterio Says Edge’s Actions Pushed Him Toward The Judgment Day

In a recent interview with G-Moniy, Dominik Mysterio explained the background events that prompted him to join the Judgment Day (per Wrestling Inc). Mysterio highlighted Edge’s reportedly accidental spear that he received at the August 1 episode of WWE Raw as a deciding factor that instigated his turn to join the stable where he now resides. According to the wrestler, the blow — in concert with Edge’s seeming disregard of Dominik’s desire to team with his father at the upcoming Clash at the Castle — pushed him into the arms of the Judgment Day where he remains to this day. You can read a few highlights from Mysterio and watch the complete interview below.

On Edge’s insistence that he team with Rey Mysterio at Dom’s expense: “I think that was definitely the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

On the inadvertent impact between Edge and Dominik at Raw: “You know damn well what you’re doing, right? You’re a 30-plus-year veteran…He can pick and choose who he spears, but he decided to spear me. And at the end of the day, [Rhea Ripley] was there for me, Finn [Balor] was there for me, and [Damien] Priest was there for me, and that’s my family.”