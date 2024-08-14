– During an appearance on this week’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed what fans are going to expect for WWE Raw’s upcoming move to Netflix early next year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dominik Mysterio on expectations for Raw’s move to Netflix: “I think people are going to expect us to go in there and first episode of Raw on Netflix, people are going to expect blood and tables everywhere. Titties. Edge and Lita where they had the live sex show. I’m sure people are going to expect that. I feel, in order for stuff like that to be special and meaningful, you can’t have it all the time.”

On how edgier content on Raw should be a surprise: “It’s got to come like an RKO out of nowhere. You don’t expect it and then it’s, Boom! Tit! I don’t know if it’s necessarily going to edge up. I think it’s going to take time to edge up. I think we’re going to gradually stay the same and then slowly start testing our boundaries.”

WWE Raw will make its permanent move to Netflix in January 2025. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio will team up with Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest later this month at WWE Bash in Berlin. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31. The event will be held at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.