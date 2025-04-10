– During a recent interview with TUDUM by Netflix, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed the hostility he gets from fans, who he’d like to face in WWE this year, and more. Below are some highlights:

Mysterio on the reaction he incites in fans: “I realized this is something special. I had been able to cut promos, but after Mania, people started booing me nonstop. I couldn’t even get a word out. The fact that I’m still getting reactions like that is honestly insane.”

On why he enjoys playing the bad guy: “I enjoy being a bad guy. I feel like I have more liberty in what I can do, say, and get away with. I feel like I’m pushing the boundaries a little bit more. This might sound terrible, but kids and their dads will show up to events and I’m like, ‘Is that your dad? He’s probably a deadbeat too.’ So it’s just getting to have more fun with them other than being a good guy. I’ve witnessed that my whole life with my dad. I wanted to do something different with the Mysterio name.”

Dominik Mysterio on opponents he wants to face this year: “CM Punk. He sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to my sister in the ring when I was 12-years-old and he was doing his little shenanigans. Now, I’m 6’1, 200 pounds and much taller than he is. I’d like to see him try and sing to me now. I feel like there’s also some bad blood with Seth [Rollins]. He took advantage of me when I debuted because I was new. ‘Dirty’ Dom isn’t going to take that.”

On the time he spent under his father’s wing: “Starting off with him by my side was a huge cheat code. The man’s been in this business for 30-plus years now, so being able to have him ringside for my first couple of matches — he was literally guiding me, yelling at me, [telling me] what to do, how to do it. That was very helpful for me to grow and learn in-ring. But being able to get away from it and realizing what I can do on my own, it’s almost like removing the training wheels off the bike. Once I realized I no longer needed them, it was game time.”

Dominik Mysterio will be competing for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 next weekend. He faces champ Bron Breakker, Penta, and his stablemate Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way bout. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.