Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Turned On Rhea Ripley On WWE Raw

Dominik Mysterio laid out his reasons for betraying Rhea Ripley on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Mysterio and Liv Morgan came out to interrupt Ripley’s show opening promo on Monday night, with Dominik telling Ripley that he was a man and wanted to be treated as such. He then talked about how Morgan catered to him and called him Daddy, as well as helping him defeat Rey Mysterio previously.

Ripley said that she wanted Dom to beat his father without excuses, but Morgan spoke up and bragged about taking Ripley’s family from her. Ripley countered that Morgan only took her weak links away. Damian Priest then showed up and attacked Dominik and Ripley chased Morgan to the back, where they ended up brawling.