Dominik Mysterio on Feeling Blessed for His Position in WWE

– During a recent interview with The West Sport, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed his amazing 2023 and his hopes for next year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dominik Mysterio on if he expects a big 2024: “I hope so. I’m a team player as far as the Judgment Day goes, so whatever is headed for us, I’m ready for it.”

On his accomplishments in 2023: “I’m just blessed I’m very blessed to be in this position I’m in, I’m having a lot of fun. No complaints here. I’m in Australia with Mami. I’ve never been here before, so the fact that I get to travel the world and do all these crazy and exciting things, it’s definitely a lot of fun.”

At NXT Deadline earlier this month, Dragon Lee defeated Dominik to win the NXT North American Championship. Dominik is scheduled to face the recently returned CM Punk on December 30 for the WWE Holiday Tour live event at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.