Dominik Mysterio Says Finn Balor Has Been Like a Stepdad To Him In WWE

Dominik Mysterio credits Finn Balor with being a guiding force in his WWE career. Mysterio is allies with Balor in The Judgment Day, and he spoke during his appearance on the Bootleg Kev Show about how the former WWE Universal Champion has been a huge help to his career since even before he first arrived in the company.

“It’s honestly been so fun just being able to pick his brain and being in matches with him and him guiding me through certain things and just like seeing how he puts things together,” Mysterio said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “It shows why he’s one of the greatest of all time especially like in ring wise and like he’s the man you know, I first met him in 2017 and ever since then he’s kind of like been my stepdad.”

Mysterio has been part of the group since Clash at the Castle 2022.