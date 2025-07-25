wrestling / News

Various News: Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor Appear In Wingstop Commercial, MLW Appears In Alamo Drafthouse Pre-Roll

July 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Judgment Day WWE Raw 11-25-24 Image Credit: WWE

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor made an appearance in a new commercial for Wingstop. The Judgment Day members appeared in an ad shared to the WWE Instagram account for Wingstop, as you can see below:

PWInsider reports that MLW was featured in the pre-roll countdown show at Alamo Drafthouse for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Alamo Drafthouse runs the shows themed to the movies in question before the feature and per the site, a promo from Tom Lawlor aired before the MCU film in which he hyped up a match with Paul Walter Hauser.

Hauser co-stars in the film, which released today nationwide.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, MLW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading