Various News: Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor Appear In Wingstop Commercial, MLW Appears In Alamo Drafthouse Pre-Roll
Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor made an appearance in a new commercial for Wingstop. The Judgment Day members appeared in an ad shared to the WWE Instagram account for Wingstop, as you can see below:
– PWInsider reports that MLW was featured in the pre-roll countdown show at Alamo Drafthouse for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Alamo Drafthouse runs the shows themed to the movies in question before the feature and per the site, a promo from Tom Lawlor aired before the MCU film in which he hyped up a match with Paul Walter Hauser.
Hauser co-stars in the film, which released today nationwide.
