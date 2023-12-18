Dominik Mysterio Fires Back At CM Punk With AEW Botch Clip

CM Punk is scheduled to have his first matches back in WWE when he takes on Dominik Mysterio at WWE house shows next week.

The matches will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, December 26, and on Saturday, December 30th, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Punk stated he’s wanted to punch Mysterio in the face since he was 8 years old while calling a CFFC show over the weekend, a reference to the 2010 feud with Punk and Rey Mysterio that Dom was a part of. Punk ended up having his head shaved due to a match stipulation.

Mysterio responded to the shot by sharing a GIF when Punk failed to hit a springboard clothesline in AEW, as seen below: