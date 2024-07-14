Dominik Mysterio Planning To Fix Things With Rhea Ripley on Monday’s WWE RAW

In an interview with ESPN Daytona (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio spoke about Rhea Ripley’s return on last Monday’s episode of RAW and how he hopes to make amends with her this week.

He said: “Prior to Mami, once I had finally beaten that deadbeat, I was about a ten. I was about a solid 9.5-10. Not even taking Liv into consideration. Just the fact that I had beaten that deadbeat. Once Mami’s music hit and everything happened afterward, I felt like I was at about a two, maybe a one. I tried my best to communicate with her. She’s kind of avoided me as of now, but she kind of has no choice but to see me on Mondays. So, I’m going to fix things. I’m going to do my best to fix things on Monday.“