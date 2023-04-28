Dominik Mysterio Says He’s “Genuinely Not Sure” Where The Draft Will Place The Judgment Day

In a recent interview with The Independent, WWE’s Dominik Mysterio talked about the uncertainty inherent to the upcoming WWE Draft. He also shared some details on his goals for the trajectory of his faction and what he would like to see The Judgment Day accomplish in the near future. You can find a few highlights from Mysterio below and read the full article here.

On his hopes for the results of the WWE Draft: “I just want to go wherever The Judgment Day goes. I want to make sure that we don’t get separated, because we’re genuinely not sure about what’s going on. We’re getting drafted for real. I hope I get stuck with the Smackdown Women’s Champion. But who knows? We’ll see what happens.”

On what he envisions for The Judgment Day’s next steps: “I think that Judgment Day needs some gold, so I would definitely like to get my hands on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.”

On how that sort of accomplishment would play out: “You know, see what we can do there. Whether it’s Finn and Priest, or me and Priest, or me and Finn, however they want to work it. I think even me and Rhea can get a shot at the titles.”