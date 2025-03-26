wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio Gets Sponsorship Deal With Wingstop

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio UFC 306, Rey Mysterio Image Credit: UFC

Dominik Mysterio, who calls himself the ‘tendy king’, recently acquired a new sponsorship deal with Wingstop. He posted a video to his Instagram in which he promotes the fast food chain’s new chicken tenders.

