Dominik Mysterio’s Goal Is To Become The Greatest Mysterio Of All Time

Dominik Mysterio says that his goal in WWE is to attain the status of the greatest Mysterio ever. The WWE star spoke with Busted Open Radio and spoke about his work in WWE and more. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the hate he gets from fans: “I mean, there’s really nothing to hate me for. I mean, you can find what you want. People saying ‘Oh, you know, you’re Rey Mysterio’s son.’ Who’s Rey Mysterio? I’m the greatest Mysterio of all time.”

On his goal in wrestling: “I really want to cement myself here as the greatest Mysterio of all time, because…you say the name Rey Mysterio, and all these accolades and thoughts come up. You think Dominik Mysterio, you think Dirty Dom. You think [of]…this kid who turned on his dad. But I’m going to make it to the next level, and I’m going to take the Mysterio name to places it’s never been before. And then we’ll go Hollywood.”