Dominik Mysterio Got Permission From Vickie Guerrero To Emulate Eddie

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Wrestling Inc), Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’. Of course, Eddie is his storyline father. Here are highlights:

On if he’s had a chance to talk to Vickie: “Yes, but very little. I get goosebumps every time I talk about him. I understand that in no way, shape, or form do I hold a candle to this man — be it in-ring or anything he’s done. I understand that. That said, I use everything to my advantage. Obviously, the people hate it, and they hate me for doing it. At the end of the day, that’s Uncle Eddie, that’s dad. In WWE storyline, that’s my dad. So, I’m going to steal whatever I can and I’m gonna use it to my advantage.”

On how conversations with Vickie went: “Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach out and be like, ‘I love what you’re doing.’ I’ll reach out to here and go, ‘Hey, hopefully this is okay.’ Little things like that. I just never want any problems with the Guerrero family. It’s all love and respect at the end of the day. Even before [the Judgment Day storyline] started, I asked someone in WWE if I could reach out to Vickie and ask her, ‘Is this okay?'”

On growing out his mullet and having fans claim it’s disrespectful: “I don’t ever want [the Guerrero family] to think that I’m taking advantage of anything. End of the day, it’s all love and respect for Eddie and admiration for what he did. Eddie and my dad nudged me into this business when I was an 8-year-old. He planted that seed without me even knowing, and I’m forever grateful.”