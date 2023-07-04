wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio On How Eddie Guerrero Could Have Factored In To His Feud With Rey
Dominik Mysterio recently weighed in on how Eddie Guerrero could have been involved in his feud with his father Rey. The Mysterios feuded for months leading into a match at WrestleMania 39, and Dominik spoke with Metro for a new interview in which he talked about how Guerrero, who famously battled Rey for Dominik’s paternity, might have been involved in a perfect world. You can see the highlights below:
On how Guerrero might have been involved in the storyline: “I think in a perfect world, if Eddie was still here, he would have been on my dad’s side, a special guest referee [at WrestelMania]. And at the end of the day, he would have picked my side. I think he would’ve been with my dad all along, telling him that he’s going to handle business, “he’s just going through a phase”, and at the end of the day he comes with me.”
On Rey using Guerrero’s entrance theme for WrestleMania 39: “Eddie’s music hits, and of course that hits a special nerve in me. ‘My God, this dude, he’s really trying to pull the strings here.’ Then that classic Rey Mysterio music – it was all just a very surreal moment.”
