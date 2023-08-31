Dominik Mysterio On JD McDonagh’s Status With Judgment Day, Says The Group’s Bond Is Strong

Dominik Mysterio gave a bit of an update on how the Judgment Day is getting along, as well as JD McDonagh’s status with the group. McDonagh has been interacting with the foursome in recent weeks, and Mysterio weighed in on things on this week’s The Bump. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On JD McDonagh’s status with the group: “JD’s a friend of Finn’s, a longtime friend. He’s definitely not associated with The Judgment Day. We’re a tight core four.”

On the current tensions in Judgment Day: “Mami is the one calling the shots right now. We saw a little bit of tension with Damian and Finn but it’s all cool.”

On the group’s bond: “Our bond is so much stronger [than Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s] … there has been little tensions here and there, but it’s because the boys were both focused on the same goal, and that’s becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. And they got lost in the gold. But at the end of the day, they realize they’re brothers, and they need to make that work.”