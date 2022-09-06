Dominik Mysterio Joins The Judgment Day on WWE Raw (Pics, Video)

– After turning against his father Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge last Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio officially became a member of The Judgment Day. Edge was out for blood after Dominik’s betrayal last night, but Rey wanted Edge to not target his son.

After Rey Mysterio and Edge started the segment in the ring together, Rhea Ripley came out and revealed that Dominik was no longer Rey’s little boy. Instead, Ripley noted, “I made him into a man!”

After Rey Mysterio attempted to leave, he was stopped by Dominik and Ripley, who slammed Rey into the steel steps. Finn Balor and Damian Priest then attacked Edge inside the ring. You can view some images and clips from the segment below.