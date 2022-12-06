Dominik Mysterio Hints At A Judgment Day Move Toward SmackDown

In a recent interview with Mike Jones, Dominik Mysterio shared his thoughts on where things could be headed for himself and The Judgment Day after he joined the stable at Clash At The Castle (per Wrestling Inc). He also spoke about carrying the Mysterio legacy to new heights in the future. You can read a few highlights from Mysterio and watch the full interview below.

On what is currently in his sights: “I’m definitely keeping my eye on my dad over on SmackDown. He’s doing some things over there. Apparently, he moved over and got an Intercontinental title shot, so maybe I gotta make my way over there.”

On maintaining the Mysterio name after his turn: “The reasons that I am upset at him are not because of the Mysterio name. It’s because of what he’s chosen to do with the Mysterio name. So I think for me, I understand the value that the name carries, and I understand what he’s done for the name. I think the Mysterio name needs to stay with me because I think I can take it to a level that Rey Mysterio hasn’t taken. Which is something to be said because that is a global name, so we’ll see.”