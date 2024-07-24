– During a recent interview with ESPN Dayton, The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio discussed his WWE career, the group’s dynamics, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dominik Mysterio on Judgment Day going down as one of WWE’s greatest factions: “I mean, I think so, if we haven’t already (been declared as the greatest faction). I don’t know the time that all these factions got together but I can guarantee that no one’s lasted as long as we have, no one’s had the amount of titles that we’ve had, where every single member is holding a championship.”

Mysterio on Damian Priest: “I support Damian (as champion) 100%. That’s my boy. He’s been with me from day one as far as … we’ve had our differences when he first tried to recruit me into the Judgment Day, but I think the bond that we’ve, you know … we’ve really helped grow with me being in the Judgment Day, I want to see that dude flourish and break every record with that title. I don’t think there’s any jealousy or animosity there because we’re just one big, happy family, and as long as one of us is winning, we’re all winning.”