wrestling

Dominik Mysterio on Judgment Day as One of the Greatest Wrestling Factions Ever

July 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dominik Mysterio WWE Smackdown 3-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with ESPN Dayton, The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio discussed his WWE career, the group’s dynamics, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dominik Mysterio on Judgment Day going down as one of WWE’s greatest factions: “I mean, I think so, if we haven’t already (been declared as the greatest faction). I don’t know the time that all these factions got together but I can guarantee that no one’s lasted as long as we have, no one’s had the amount of titles that we’ve had, where every single member is holding a championship.”

Mysterio on Damian Priest: “I support Damian (as champion) 100%. That’s my boy. He’s been with me from day one as far as … we’ve had our differences when he first tried to recruit me into the Judgment Day, but I think the bond that we’ve, you know … we’ve really helped grow with me being in the Judgment Day, I want to see that dude flourish and break every record with that title. I don’t think there’s any jealousy or animosity there because we’re just one big, happy family, and as long as one of us is winning, we’re all winning.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, Judgment Day, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading