Dominik Mysterio: ‘We Run All of WWE And Don’t You Forget It!’
October 4, 2023 | Posted by
– As noted, Dominik Mysterio beat Trick Williams on last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV to recapture the North American Championship. WWE released a video of Dominik Mysterio celebrating backstage after the win.
He then says into the camera, “We run all of WWE! And don’t you forget it! The Judgment day runs all!” That clip is available to view below:
"The Judgment Day runs all"@DomMysterio35 with a simple message to the WWE Universe…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/oSwVdlwSod
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2023
