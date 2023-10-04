wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio: ‘We Run All of WWE And Don’t You Forget It!’

October 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Dominik Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Dominik Mysterio beat Trick Williams on last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV to recapture the North American Championship. WWE released a video of Dominik Mysterio celebrating backstage after the win.

He then says into the camera, “We run all of WWE! And don’t you forget it! The Judgment day runs all!” That clip is available to view below:

