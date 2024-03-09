Dominik Mysterio Gets Married, Gets Booed During Reception By Attendees

Dominik Mysterio is a married man, wedding his girlfriend and getting booed in classic Dirty Dom fashion at the reception. Mysterio got married to his girlfriend Marie Juliette yesterday, and clips from the ceremony have made their way online.

Mysterio’s Mami Rhea Ripley was in attendance at the ceremony along with Damian Priest and other WWE stars. Mysterio danced with his mother and when he tried to speak at the reception, he got loudly booed in tribute to his on-screen persona.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.

MY HEART 😭😭😭

MOM & SON WEDDING DANCE 🥺🤍 🎥 evelyyngtz_ |IG| 💍 March 7, 2024 pic.twitter.com/9WE2QoTtKH — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) March 8, 2024

Rhea Ripley was a guest at Dom’s Wedding She’s in the stunning red dress next to Rey

& Angie… camera up for her boy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p4mJTYdyaH — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) March 8, 2024