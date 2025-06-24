wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Injured, Match Pulled From WWE Night Of Champions
June 23, 2025 | Posted by
Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Intercontinental Title match at WWE Night of Champions is off due to an injury to the champion. Mysterio was set to defend his title against AJ Styles on Saturday’s PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, it was revealed on Monday’s Raw that Mysterio will not is out of action and the match has been cancelled.
The development was revealed in a segment with Styles and Adam Pearce, who told Styles that his match was off. No word as yet on the details around Mysterio’s injury. We’ll have an updated card for Night of Champions after Raw.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona Says Shotzi Blackheart Has Been Doing Things ‘The Right Way’ After WWE Release
- Jey Uso Reveals Who He Wants To Win GUNTHER vs. Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Eric Bischoff Talks The Creation of WCW Thunder and Its Negative Impact
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown