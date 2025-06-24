Dominik Mysterio Injured, Match Pulled From WWE Night Of Champions

Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Intercontinental Title match at WWE Night of Champions is off due to an injury to the champion. Mysterio was set to defend his title against AJ Styles on Saturday’s PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, it was revealed on Monday’s Raw that Mysterio will not is out of action and the match has been cancelled.

The development was revealed in a segment with Styles and Adam Pearce, who told Styles that his match was off. No word as yet on the details around Mysterio’s injury. We’ll have an updated card for Night of Champions after Raw.