Dominik Mysterio Says He Had More TV TIme In 2023 Than Cody Rhodes, Doesn’t Know Where SummerSlam 2005 Money Went
Dominik Mysterio says that he had more time on WWE TV last year than even Cody Rhodes did. The Judgment Day member spoke with the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast recently and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc and Fightful:
On his WWE TV time in 2023: “I know, for a fact, I had more TV time than Cody that year because there’s no way… I was on NXT constantly, and I did SmackDown.”
On his busy schedule that year: “But the grind for the time was definitely real. I’d stay in Orlando [on] Wednesday, and then — depending on if they needed me for TV – I’d fly out Thursday again, and that was constantly for, probably, a couple of months.”
On his appearance at SummerSlam 2005 as a kid: “Growing up in the hard streets of San Diego. It’s no joke. I asked for a Mercedes, got a BMW. Rough. I had my own room, but across was my sister. I didn’t even get my own upstairs space. It was hard. I had to do my own laundry. They made me do all of that. It was crazy. I didn’t even get paid for it either. I’m pretty sure that’s illegal. It’s child labor. To make matters even worse, when I did do stuff in WWE like SummerSlam and I ended up getting paid for that, I never knew where the money went. I need to talk to her about that. I bought one bike and my mother said, ‘There goes your money.’ I did three pay-per-views, how many weeks of TV, and you’re telling me one bike and I’m done?”
