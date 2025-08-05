– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report following WWE SummerSlam 2025, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio discussed his title defense at AJ Styles that took place on Sunday, keeping the memory of Eddie Guerrero alive, and more. Below are some highlights:

On where his match against AJ Styles ranks for his career: “It’s definitely at the top for me, especially because my family and myself have a rich history when it comes to SummerSlam. SummerSlam’s definitely been a special place for the Mysterio Family, but it’s nice that the correct Mysterio and the greatest Mysterio of all time is taking over the mantle now. I don’t want to call myself any names, but I’ve heard ‘Mr. SummerSlam’ here and there.”

On Eddie Guerrero: “I try to do my best to always keep Eddie’s memory alive, especially with everything that I do, but last night was just special. I had no idea that AJ was gonna come out with that style of gear so it definitely caught me off guard, but little did he know that my gear was not an homage but a slap in the face to my dad’s gear in ’05 from SummerSlam, only to show that I’m the better one of the Mysterios and I’m doing it better than he ever did.”

On what’s best for the Intercontinental Title: “I know it is known as the working man’s title, but at the end of the day, whatever is best for Dirty Dom is what I’m going to do. Whatever is best for the I.C. title is what I’m going to do, and if that means defending it every week, I’ll defend it every week. If that means defending it every other month, I’ll do it every other month. It honestly just depends on who I think deserves a title shot, and if I don’t think anyone deserves a title shot, hell, I won’t defend it for a year if I have to.”

His thoughts on WWE’s relationship with AAA: “I think it’s an amazing opportunity, not only for Superstars like me, but Superstars from AAA that can come up to WWE, whether it’s Raw, SmackDown, Worlds Collide, PLEs, just to show off their talent. Guys like Mr. Iguana, Psycho Clown, Pagano, all those guys down there. … I think it’s a great deal for both ends as far as being able to share talent and go back and forth.”