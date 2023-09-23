Dominik Mysterio Calls Mustafa Ali’s WWE Release ‘Unfortunate’

As previously reported, WWE released over twenty wrestlers from the company, including former cruiserweight champion Mustafa Ali. Ali’s release is notable in that he was scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American title at NXT No Mercy. In an interview with In the Kliq (via Wrestlingnews.co), Mysterio commented on Ali’s exit from WWE and creative plans changing.

He said: “Yeah, it’s a very unfortunate situation that very talented people have to go through situations like this. At the end of the day, it’s out of our control. We just do whatever we can to put our best foot forward. But as far as No Mercy goes, I’m just gonna have to wait and see who my opponent will be.”

He also spoke about facing Dragon Lee on RAW. He noted: “I wouldn’t say I’m intimidated by Dragon Lee. I’ve dealt with guys like Dragon Lee my entire life. Growing up in this lucha libre style of wrestling, especially someone who tries to be like my dad. So you can say I have some experience with it. So, I don’t think I’m intimidated by him at all. I’ve already beaten him. Unfortunately, he is also had a victory over me. But it was a fluke victory. I have a clean victory over him, so I don’t think I’m really intimidated by it. And I see myself walking out as still the NXT North American Champion.“