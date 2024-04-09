Dominik Mysterio Says He Doesn’t Expect To Ever Wear Mask Full-Time

Dominik Mysterio doesn’t see himself wearing a lucha mask full-time any time in his future. Mysterio has competed without a mask for the whole of his career, unlike his father Rey, and he recently was asked about if he would wear one in an interview with The Ringer.

“You know, I feel like I deserved the mask from the beginning.” Mysterio said (h/t to Fightful). “It’s the tradition. I should have wrestled Seth in a mask at SummerSlam, but at the end of the day, I’m too good looking. I got to show off the luscious mullet.”

He continued, “I don’t think I’ll ever actually wear the mask full time, unless I lost a bet or my life depended on it to survive or it gave me magic powers or something. I would never actually cover this. I got a hell of a smile. I’m gonna take the Mysterio name to another level and I’m not gonna need a mask.”

Dominik competed at WrestleMania 40, teaming with Santos Escobar against Andrade and Rey Mysterio in a losing effort.