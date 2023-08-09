Dominik Mysterio Retains North American Title Against Dragon Lee On WWE NXT

Dominik Mysterio is still your NXT North American Champion, retaining the title against Dragon Lee with help from Rhea Ripley on WWE NXT. Mysterio retained the title in the main event of tonight’s show after Ripley hit Lee with the WWE Women’s World Championship behind the referee’s back. Mysterio hit the Michinoku Driver to get the win.

Lee was being cornered by Dom’s father Rey Mysterio and after the match, Rey ended up face to face with Dom and Ripley. Lyra Valkyria then attacked Ripley from behind and Lee threw Dom over the ropes. The show ended with Dom and Rhea staring down the three from the entrance.

Dominik’s title reign now stands at 22 days, having won it from Wes Lee on the July 18th episode of NXT.