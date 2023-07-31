Dominik Mysterio Retains North American Title At NXT Great American Bash

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio survived a challenge from Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali to hold onto the NXT North American Championship at Sunday’s Great American Bash. Mysterio defeated Lee and Ali with help from Rhea Ripley to retain the title, pinning Lee after a frog splash. You can see highlights from the match below.

Mysterio’s title reign now stands at 12 days, having won the title from Lee on the July 18th episode of NXT. Our live coverage of NXT Great American Bash is here.