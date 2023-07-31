wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Retains North American Title At NXT Great American Bash
“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio survived a challenge from Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali to hold onto the NXT North American Championship at Sunday’s Great American Bash. Mysterio defeated Lee and Ali with help from Rhea Ripley to retain the title, pinning Lee after a frog splash. You can see highlights from the match below.
Mysterio’s title reign now stands at 12 days, having won the title from Lee on the July 18th episode of NXT. Our live coverage of NXT Great American Bash is here.
You hear those boos?
The #WWENXT North American Champion @DomMysterio35 and Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE have arrived to #NXTGAB. pic.twitter.com/97kT8gSS60
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
Three Amigos with a little twist…
Take that, @DomMysterio35!#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/bkBCyYgUvJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
🤯🤯🤯@RheaRipley_WWE JUST SENT @WESLEE_WWE THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE DESK!!!#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/THcYpbxmEY
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
🤯🤯🤯@RheaRipley_WWE JUST SENT @WESLEE_WWE THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE DESK!!!#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/THcYpbxmEY
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Dave Meltzer Believes We’re Experiencing A Current Wrestling “Boom Period”
- Dennis Knight Says He Dropped Acid Just Before Stephanie McMahon Married The Undertaker
- Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Claims WWE Wanted Her To Shave Her Head
- Nailz Gives His Side Of Vince McMahon Attack, Refutes Claims By Other Talent