Dominik Mysterio Not Nervous About Facing AJ Styles At WWE SummerSlam, Says He Has Upper Hand

Dominik Mysterio isn’t feeling any nerves about battling AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam. Mysterio will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Styles tonight on night two of the PPV, and he was asked if he had any nerves about the matter in an interview with Stay Busy.

“I’m not really nervous when it comes to AJ Styles,” Dirty Dom said (per Fightful). “I beat him before. He’s beat me before. So we’ve kind of, we kind of have that little — it’s a one type of situation.”

He continued, “But I think I’m walking into SummerSlam with the upper hand, you know, I’m walking in as a champion. I’m walking in as the greatest Mysterio of all time. I’m walking in into my 20 year anniversary. 20 years ago, they were fighting for my custody in a ladder match. At the end of the day, Dirty Dom is going to do what he’s got to do to walk out as champion. So ain’t nobody going to take away my night from me.”

SummerSlam night two airs tonight live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.