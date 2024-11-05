– During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Show, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed the talent of WWE Superstar and former United States Champion Logan Paul. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dominik Mysterio on wrestling Logan Paul: [Laughs] Yeah, I mean, I wrestled the guy. I was his first ‘Mania.

His thoughts on Paul’s talent: “Yeah, I think he still has a lot to learn, and I think that he has to be able to practice and develop more stuff, more power to him. I said it when I was on his podcast, but we’re constantly on the road every week, and he lost the title how long ago? We haven’t seen him since. Shoutout Logan, but you know….”

Dominik Mysterio was in action on last night’s WWE Raw. He lost in a Fatal 4-Way match featuring Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Sheamus for a shot at World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Damian Priest won the match.