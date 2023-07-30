wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio Now Has His Own Neck Tattoo

July 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Dominik Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes isn’t the only wrestler in WWE with ink on his neck. In a post on Instagram, tattoo artist Oscar revealed that he provided Dominik Mysterio with a brand new neck tattoo. It’s a single word, ‘villano’ going down the side, just under his ear.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading