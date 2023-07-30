wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Now Has His Own Neck Tattoo
July 29, 2023 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes isn’t the only wrestler in WWE with ink on his neck. In a post on Instagram, tattoo artist Oscar revealed that he provided Dominik Mysterio with a brand new neck tattoo. It’s a single word, ‘villano’ going down the side, just under his ear.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Hardy Says AEW Rampage Is ‘The B-Show,’ Looking to Get Back on Dynamite
- Nailz Gives His Side Of Vince McMahon Attack, Refutes Claims By Other Talent
- UPDATED: More Details on Vince McMahon’s Spinal Surgery
- Tommy Dreamer Recalls The Rock & Vince McMahon Meeting To Settle Differences At WrestleMania 21