Dominik Mysterio On Being Told To Smile A Lot Early In His WWE Run
In an interview with Konnan for the Keepin it 100 podcast (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio spoke about his time in the WWE as a babyface and being told to smile a lot. He also noted that he prefers playin a heel. Here are highlights:
On the start of his WWE run: “When I first started with my dad, it just seemed like an over-exaggerated version of me. I’m very laid back and very calm, and I just felt like I had to match my dad’s energy. So it was always very like, always smiling because they were like, ‘Dude, you got a great smile, you gotta smile more.'”
On being a heel: “I felt like I had more options and more variety to play with as a heel and stuff. I did feel a lot more comfortable. Plus, when I was training before I debuted when I would do matches, I would always be the bad guy. I’d always be the heel working the babyface in training, so it kind of just came a little bit more natural and comfortable for me.”
