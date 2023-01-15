wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio on His Relationships With Vince McMahon and Triple H

January 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
McMahons WWE Raw 12-17-18 McMahon, Triple H

– During a recent interview on Keepin’ It 100, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Wrestlinginc.com):

Dominik on his relationship with Triple H and Vince McMahon: “I feel like I had a very good relationship with them. It was always very professional. ‘Hi,’ and ‘hello,’ and ‘goodbye.’ ‘Hi’ in gorilla [position] before my matches, ‘thank you,’ stuff like that.”

On having been around them since he was 4-5 years old: “I’ve kinda been around them since I was 4 or 5 years old.”

Dominik Mysterio on Vince McMahon compared to Triple H: “Hunter, he’s out and he’s walking around. It was very rare when you saw Vince because he was always in his office. It just depends on how you look at it.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, Triple H, Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading