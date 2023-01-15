Dominik Mysterio on His Relationships With Vince McMahon and Triple H

– During a recent interview on Keepin’ It 100, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Wrestlinginc.com):

Dominik on his relationship with Triple H and Vince McMahon: “I feel like I had a very good relationship with them. It was always very professional. ‘Hi,’ and ‘hello,’ and ‘goodbye.’ ‘Hi’ in gorilla [position] before my matches, ‘thank you,’ stuff like that.”

On having been around them since he was 4-5 years old: “I’ve kinda been around them since I was 4 or 5 years old.”

Dominik Mysterio on Vince McMahon compared to Triple H: “Hunter, he’s out and he’s walking around. It was very rare when you saw Vince because he was always in his office. It just depends on how you look at it.”