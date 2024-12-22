Dominik Mysterio On His WrestleMania Losing Streak, Takes Shot At Shawn Michaels

Dominik Mysterio has the wrong kind of streak at WrestleMania, as he recently noted. The Raw star appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and you can see a couple quick highlights below (per Fightful):

On his WrestleMania losing streak: “I’m 0-3 at Mania. 0-3, which is crazy. I’m going to be the opposite of The Undertaker.”

On Shawn Michaels’ ‘Mr. WrestleMania’ nickname: “Nobody cares about Shawn. Ever since he lost the hair, nobody cares about him. Let’s just be honest.”