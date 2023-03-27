Dominik Mysterio On If He Plans To Harass His Family During Other Holidays

In an interview with Fightful, Dominik Mysterio said he planned to harass his family during other holidays, assuming Rhea Ripley is available. As part of his storyline with Rey Mysterio, Dominik has crashed Thanksgiving and Christmas.

He said: “There’s a holiday for everything. It honestly just depends on her availability. If Rhea is available, then she’s usually the one that gives me the heads up because I want no part of my family. She’s like, ‘You know what, let’s go give it a shot,’ and when it doesn’t work, you know, you’ve seen the results. For Valentine’s Day, Rhea and I have some special things planned. Maybe for the Fourth of July, we’ll stop by and maybe light the house on fire. Who knows?“