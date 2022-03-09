Dominik Mysterio on Possibly Taking Up the Mask, Doesn’t Expect a Feud or Match With His Dad

– Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge recently spoke to WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio, who discussed inheriting his father’s wrestling legacy and taking up the mask someday. Below are some highlights.

Dominik Mysterio on the mask being a part of the family lineage: “I mean, I just think that being a Mysterio has – that mask is part of our lineage. It’s what makes us, us. At the end of the day, my uncle wore that mask because he wanted to be the King of Mystery, he didn’t want anyone to know what his face looked like. He always wanted to have different colors on his mask, just vibrant colors.”

On making his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 and someday wearing a mask: “Everything with me happened so fast that I was just throw in there, swimming with the sharks. But I think if the opportunity ever presented itself, man, if we did it correctly? Why not rock a mask!”

On a possible feud or match with his father: “At this point, I don’t think so. We’ve been through so much together. I benefit more from him being by my side helping me. He’s literally telling me what to do if I’m lost. He’ll see my deer in the headlights look and he’ll just yell, ‘Dom! Set him up! Set him up!’ So I know it’s time to set him up! He’s just so helpful.”