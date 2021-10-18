Dominik Mysterio On His Reaction to Debuting at SummerSlam, Rey Didn’t Think Dominik Was Ready Yet

Dominik Mysterio made his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 alongside his father Rey, and the two recently discussed the match. The two appeared on the Kurt Angle Show and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

Dominik on his reaction to making his debut at SummerSlam: “I was excited. I thought it was a joke at first. When he told me, I thought my dad was kidding. They were serious and it ended up becoming one of my favorite matches. I’ve only had a year.”

Rey on bringing Dominik into the ring for the match: “We had a plan lined up for Dom. A plan to go to the Performance Center, train, and get ready to eventually sign with the company. This whole angle just started to evolve organically. They brought it up to my attention if Dominik would be interested in wrestling. I personally didn’t think he was ready. That’s why he said he thought it was a joke, but no, they were serious. They wanted to know if he could be part of the match for SummerSlam, and sure enough.”

Dominik on being asked to do the match: “When he asked me, he said, ‘No, this is serious,’ and I said, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’ I thought I was ready. I had been training for a little over two years. If there was going to be a time, that was the time.”

Rey on leaving the decision to Dominik: “I told him, I said, ‘If I were to make the decision for you, I would not take it.’ I didn’t want him to fail. If he took the opportunity and he did bad, it’s very hard to cover that up. First impression is the best one and I was worried.”