Dominik Mysterio On the Pressure Of His Family Name, Wants to Take Over the Rey Mysterio Name

Dominik Mysterio says while he definitely feels the pressure of his family’s legacy, he does one day hope to take over the Rey Mysterio name. Dominick spoke with Ryan Satin for his Out of Character Podcast and talked about being part of the Mysterio legacy and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On feeling the pressure of his family name: “The pressure is definitely there, I feel it all the time. Everyone is just constantly bringing it up like you’ve got big shoes to fill. It’s just so different for me because I see it as a challenge, I want to take this head on. My dad broke the barrier and changed the game of wrestling forever but there’s an image of him being a small masked guy that he’s an underdog and I’m just the complete opposite of him. I’m 2-feet taller than him, I didn’t come out with the mask, everything kind of happened so fast and I just accepted it. I know the pressure is there but I’m accepting it, it’s hard to explain because it’s really difficult to try to live up to the Mysterio name. At the end of the day, I think that I’m confident enough in my abilities that hopefully we’ll take it to the next level, god willing.”

On working with his dad: “It’s a huge blessing to be able to have him. We go over everything step-by-step to where my entrance, as soon as I come out we are already discussing what I could do better, what I could do from there and it’s just night and day the things that he can point out and it’s crazy. He does nitpick nitpick nitpick but it’s done correctly. It bugs me because I’m a perfectionist and I see it and I know what needs to be done but he adds that extra little hint that it’s like you do need to do this but you also need to do this. We do it after every match, I try to watch my matches over. Like last week with Sami Zayn I’ve probably watched that over 50 times and I just constantly have it on loop and try to pinpoint everything. With [Rey], I watched it with him four or five times alone. We’re just constantly going over it and it’s a huge help having him by my side.”

On his longterm goals: “The long goal, the endgame, is to eventually take over the Rey Mysterio name. That’s the legacy within it, he’s Rey Mysterio, it’s only right to make it junior. Traditional and Lucha culture and Hispanic culture, that’s tradition, that’s what you do. I kind of showed up and Dom Mysterio just organically happened. Everything happened so fast, we didn’t get a chance to put these little things together but we’ve definitely talked about it. He’s mentioned it before, the mask is something that I have to earn along with the name so one day if he wants to pass it onto me after he retires or wants to make me earn it after he retires, whatever it is I’m up for it. I just know that that name belongs to me and it’s only right. Hispanically, culturally, it’s only right but whatever he wants at the end of the day because he’s the one who’s made it what it is. I’ll respect his decision whatever it is.”

On working with big names in WWE so early in his career: “That should not happen, that shouldn’t be happening. Not to mention my first show in front of a live crowd was with my dad and Edge against Roman [Reigns] and The Usos. Everything has just been so crazy and such a blessing man that I’ll say it and never stop saying it, this shouldn’t be happening. It’s absolutely wild but I’m so thankful for all the opportunities. Cena was such a big help man, every time after we finished our matches he would give me advice and even being in the corner there with him on how to listen and react to the crowd and take everything in. His knowledge is on another level and my hats off to him for being in the ring and guiding me and helping me because he didn’t have to do that but he went above and beyond for me and that’s something I’ll appreciate forever.”