Dominik Mysterio On His WWE Goals, Wants To Unmask His Father

Dominik Mysterio has a number of goals in WWE, and unmasking his father Rey is one of them. The Judgment Day member spoke with Cheap Heat for a new interview and a couple highlights are below (h/t to per Wrestling Inc):

On his goals in WWE: “I take it day by day, man. I don’t like to get too ahead of myself… I would definitely like to get some more gold whether that’s the first-ever tag champs with Mami; something different. Even JD too. Maybe world champ one day, who knows? Right now, the focus is on beating the s**t out of my deadbeat dad.”

On whether unmasking Rey is in his bucket list: “Do bears s**t in the woods?”