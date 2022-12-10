wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio Praises Rhea Ripley, Says She’s Just Getting Started

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with DC101’s Mike Jones (via Wrestling Inc, Dominik Mysterio praised his fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley and said she’s just getting started in her career.

He said: “You forget that Rhea is so young. She’s 26, 25 … she’s my age and she’s already accomplished so much in her, in her career … I’d like to think that she’s just also getting started. So, it’s a, it’s a very big blessing to be part of The Judgment Day.

