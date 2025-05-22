– During a recent interview with the Intoxicados Podcast, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio discussed how helpful Seth Rollins was when Dominik first got started in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dominik Mysterio on Seth Rollins: “When I first got into the WWE, the first person I had a feud with was Seth Rollins. Seth is one of the best, if not the best wrestler, currently that we have on the roster. So the fact that I was in there for my first match with him, he’s guiding me through all these things. Still to this day, I’ll go up to him and ask him certain things and he’ll have answers for me. He’s always one of those guys that’s always been around for me.”

On veterans were helping him out early in his journey: “I started doing tag matches against Roman and The Usos [in 2021]. It was me, my deadbeat [dad Rey Mysterio], and John Cena. I had no business being in there with five guys who are basically legends in this business. Here I am just as a white meat babyface, but they were helping me out along this whole journey.”

Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title earlier this month at WWE Backlash 2025. He beat Penta to retain the title.