– During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Show, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada and predicted that it would be the biggest WrestleMania ever.

Dominik Mysterio stated on WrestleMania 41 (via Fightful, “Honestly, I think this is gonna be the biggest WrestleMania we’ve ever had, just because we feel like we have to top last year’s.” He continued, “In order to top that, we have to do something better this year. Like I said, I think this WrestleMania’s gonna be the best WrestleMania we’ve ever had.”

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for Sat, Apr 19, 2025 – Sun, Apr 20, 2025. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.