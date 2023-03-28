Dominik Mysterio Cuts Promo On Raw, Says He Wishes Eddie Guerrero Was His Real Father

Rey Mysterio finally stood up to Dominik on Smackdown last week, and Dom responded on Raw by saying he wishes Eddie Guerrero was his real father. On tonight’s show Dominik cut a prom complaining about how Rey hit him after Dom mocked their family on Friday’s Smackdown and said that it proved Rey was a deadbeat.

Dominik then said that he wished that Rey never existed and that Guerrero was his real father. The line was of course a reference to Rey and Eddie Guerrero feuding back in 2005, when Eddie suggested that he was Dom’s biological father. It led to a ladder match at Summerslam 2005 with custody of Dominik at stake.