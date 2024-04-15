Dominik Mysterio Is Proud Of His NXT Run, Wasn’t Supposed To Be North American Champion That Long

Dominik Mysterio had a run in NXT where he was North American Champion last year, and he’s happy with what he did there. Mysterio won his first-ever WWE singles championship in NXT and had two runs with the title, and he recently looked back at that period in an interview on the Ringer Wrestling podcast.

“It’s honestly kind of crazy,” he said (per Fightful). “I don’t know how, but I managed to skip that whole thing that they do, that whole beginning part, and I was very blessed for that. To be able to do my career a little bit differently than everybody else, because everyone starts now in NXT and moves up. I started on the main roster and then came down to NXT and stayed down there for a while, so for me, that felt like my career was already so much different than everybody else’s and that just made it way more different.”

He continued, “And like, it stood out for me because like you said, I went down there to work with the younger talent but some of them are older than me. To be able to go in there and mentor them, as weird as that sounds, it’s just cool man. I’m glad that Shawn Michaels was able to give me that trust to go down there and work with them for as long as I did, because I’m pretty sure I wasn’t supposed to have that NXT North American Championship for that long, but I wasn’t gonna give it up. I feel like I had some of my best work down there, so I’m really proud of the work I did in NXT.”

Dominik competed alongside Santos Escobar at WrestleMania 41 in a losing effort to Andrade and Rey Mysterio,