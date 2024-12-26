Dominik Mysterio Recalls His Reaction To Eddie Guerrero’s Passing

Dominik Mysterio recently recalled his reaction as a kid to the tragic passing of Eddie Guerrero. Guerrero passed in November of 2005 and Dominik was involved in Guerrero’s feud with his father Rey earlier that year. Dominik spoke during his appearanc eon the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast about Guerrero’s passing, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Guerrero’s passing: “I was still young at the time. I don’t remember showing emotion as a kid unless I was like physically hurt… I always kept to myself. So I remember when we’re watching at home when Eddie had passed, and the video package that they played with the Three Doors Down song, and I just remember crying as a kid watching this. Remembering him, and just what he had done with me, and just everything that like we had gone through and that angle, you know? So I remember that as a wrestling fan, because I knew I wasn’t gonna see him again.”

On growing to appreciate Guerrero more as a performer: “I get to appreciate his work so much more now. Because I’m living through it, trying to honor it, and just looking at his matches and seeing how good he was. It makes me appreciate so much more the time I did get to spend with him.”